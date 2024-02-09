Kansas City small business shares Chiefs success with Baltimore business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last month, KSHB 41 anchor Lindsay Shively spotted an Instagram post from Pink Dinosaur, a boutique clothing store in Zona Rosa, celebrating their best sales day in history after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship.

But Pink Dinosaur owner Elle Steadman knew that for their success, similar businesses in Baltimore, who had done just as much prep work had the Baltimore Ravens won the game, would miss out on similar sales.

So she asked others to send a list of small businesses in Baltimore that she would share the love from Chiefs Kingdom.

"I know what it's like to need those sales and depend on those sales and if you don't have a good Christmas, then you hope to have a Super Bowl," Steadman said.

Steadman said she wound up receiving dozens of Baltimore suggestions, but there was one that seemed just right.

Karma.

On Thursday, Steadman and Shively zoomed with Karma's owner Teresa Blatchy, who showed off pink hats with purple bills (for the Ravens) and a pink dinosaur.

"It was just really touching for another business owner to realize that there was some of us laying in bed crying, you know, from so far away," Blatchy said.

