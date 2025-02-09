NEW ORLEANS — In some circles, Patrick Mahomes is known as the grim reaper.

The nickname stems from a 2022 playoff game against when the Chiefs came back to win the game against the Buffalo Bills.

Reid was said to have told Mahomes, "When it’s grim, be the grim reaper."

In that same vein, New Orleans is known for its cemeteries with a history and design all its own.

KSHB 41 News staff Cemetery in New Orleans

"I've seen newspaper account going back to the 1850’s where people were coming into town to see the cemeteries," New Orleans resident Michael DuPlantier said."Hard to believe, but it's true."

KSHB 41 News staff Michael DuPlantier

DuPlantier is a New Orleans native and has been working in cemeteries for close to 50 years.

He's a member of the Odd Fellows fraternity, which operates a small cemetery.

"You'll see absolutely extraordinary construction that took place in the middle 19th century," DuPlantier said while giving a quick tour.

Some of New Orleans oldest date back to the 1700's.

The above ground tombs and walls of vaults are thanks to a mix of Spanish influence and historical water table issues.

"It's in large measure a function of the cultural traditions that existed in the city when the cemeteries in this neighborhood were being built in the 1840’s," DuPlantier said. "And they just continued that tradition."

These days the Odd Fellows bury just a few people in their cemetery each year, keeping the history of New Orleans alive.

