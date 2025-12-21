Kansas lawmakers to meet Monday for discussion on Chiefs stadium proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All signs point to Monday as an important day in the ongoing battle among Kansas and Missouri officials for the future home of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Last week, the Kansas Department of Commerce said it was “ aggressively pursuing the opportunity " of bringing the Chiefs' stadium and facilities to Kansas.

On Monday, the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council is set to meet at 1 p.m. in Topeka to review any developments tied to a special economic development tool known as STAR bonds.

In addition to the 1 p.m. meeting of the LCC, KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa has learned a special announcement at 3 p.m. has been called by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

The timing of Monday’s meeting is important - the LCC set a deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, to review such proposals.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson (R - Andover) chairs the LCC. In a statement last week to KSHB 41 News, he said the LCC would not be reviewing any Royals proposals Monday “as their location proposal continues to evolve, it will not be finalized or considered this year or during the upcoming legislative session.”

That clears the way for any discussion Monday to involve the Chiefs.

As news developed late last week that Kansas appears poised to take the next steps with the Chiefs, officials in Missouri scrambled to react.

Recently appointed Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota launched Operation Save Arrowhead in a news conference Friday afternoon. The effort, if passed by the Jackson County Legislature, would ask voters to approve a sales tax question in April.

A spokesperson for Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said state officials have “remained in frequent communication with the Royals and the Chiefs to keep them in Missouri.”

On Sunday morning, Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas added his reaction to the mix.

“The City, the State of Missouri, and the new executive team at Jackson County have continued negotiations with our teams through this week,” Lucas said. “Kansas City and its partners have made compelling but reasonable offers north of $1.5 billion with identifiable and backed sources of funds to maintain the legacy of Arrowhead Stadium while updating its facilities to remain among the finest in the National Football League and the World.”

“Any decision to depart from such a legacy home would have no reflection on the outstanding people of Kansas City and Jackson County who for 50 years have given their passion, energy and public investment into building the Chiefs into one of American’s finest sports brands,” Lucas continued. “We’ll reserve further comment until we hear from the Kansas City Chiefs.”

A Chiefs spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Friday the team had no comment.

