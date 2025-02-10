KC 'Budget Brothers' keep Super Bowl travels cheap

NEW ORLEANS — We kicked off our Super Bowl weekend with the iconic sounds and tastes of New Orleans.

Starting with the famous Cafe Du Monde, we met plenty of Chiefs fans as we explored all the jazz and beignets the city had to offer.

Along the way, we met up with the "budget brothers," as I've come to know them.

I met Jim and Roger Godwin while covering the Super Bowl in Miami in 2020. That's where they told me they were camping to keep their trip on a budget.

I met them again in Phoenix in 2022 where they were on another trip to the Super Bowl but weren't planning to spend big.

This trip to New Orleans was no different. For starters, they drove from Kansas City to save money and even documented part of their trip for us!

"Now, we're in Vicksburg, Mississippi, where you can see the beautiful bridge to take us into Louisiana to head south to New Orleans," Roger said in the video.

"I think we spent $80 in gas, and we have a hotel in Slidell, so I think it's about a 30-minute drive from here,” Jim said.

They don't go to the games on these trips, they just want to be here.

"We went to Miami, we went to Phoenix, we went to Vegas and they won, so we’re gonna go until they don’t win," Roger said. "So, to our families, sorry if the Chiefs go to the next 25, that’s where we’re goin'!"

They said they'll spend maybe $1,500 total for both of them over four days, and, of course, they both think the Chiefs are going to win Super Bowl LIX.

