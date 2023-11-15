KC Film Office thanks Patrick Mahomes for community support in gratitude campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — November is National Gratitude Month, culminating with Thanksgiving next week.

The KC Film Office and Kansas City production community got in the spirit Wednesday by thanking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his efforts to bolster and support filmmaking in the area.

The KC Film Office said its aim with the video was “to take one day to flood Patrick Mahomes with gratitude for choosing to film in KC for so many years.”

Noting that his decision to film commercials in Kansas City “bolsters our industry, gives us job opportunities and an economic impact that matters to each and every one of us.”

Mahomes’ decision to film things in Kansas City has helped “build and foster a community of actors, creatives, technicians (and) filmmakers who get to do what they love every day” and “put Kansas City on the map as a filming location.”

“We all really do appreciate all the extra work that comes through Kansas City because you insist on it,” Danny, a sound mixer, said in the video a series of additional thank-you messages.

Mahomes quoted the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to show his love right back.

Mahomes has risen to prominence nationally and internationally after winning two MVP awards and leading the Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles in his first five seasons as an NFL starter.

He’s also become a ubiquitous pitch man for insurance, shampoo, sunglasses, grocery stores, apparel and other products.

“He’s like the gift that keeps on giving,” the KC Film Office said in its release.

—