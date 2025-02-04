Watch Now
KCMO council committee advances funding for potential Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

City of Kansas City, Missouri
The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council's Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, City Council committee unanimously approved spending more than $900,000 Tuesday to fund a potential Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration.

The Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee passed the item during its meeting Tuesday morning with a recommendation of "do pass."

Tuesday’s move sends the measure to the full City Council for adoption on Thursday.

The process is similar to previous years of planning for a potential celebration.

Committee members met for more than 30 minutes in closed session prior to voting on the measure.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the effort is a collaboration of several agencies, including the city, the Kansas City Sports Commission, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and others.

Lucas said more information about the event would be released should the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

