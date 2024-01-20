Watch Now
KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas puts Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que on the line in wager with Buffalo's mayor

Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 20, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas put some classic Kansas City barbecue on the line in a wager with Mayor Byron Brown, of Buffalo.

Lucas announced Saturday that in the "off-chance" the Kansas City Chiefs don't win Sunday's Divisional showdown, Joe's KC Barb-B-Que will be shared with Buffalo.

"We are excited to place a bet with Mayor Byron Brown of Buffalo," Lucas said. "We're thinking about all of y'all, but we are looking forward to the Chiefs winning tomorrow at Buffalo, going to another AFC Championship game."

Lucas turned it over to Brown, asking him what bet Buffalo will place on the line over the Chiefs vs. Bills game.

"Stay safe up in Buffalo, but more than anything of course, go Chiefs," Lucas concluded.

