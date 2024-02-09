KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute unearths annual Las Vegas Super Bowl tradition

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is known for its gambling and entertainment, so it's no surprise one of it's traditions involves placing a bet.

As part of my time this week in Las Vegas, I caught up with former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman to learn more about his tradition: placing a Super Bowl wager each year at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Goodman served three terms as mayor, after which his wife, Caroline Goodman won office.

Locals say if it wasn’t for Oscar and his wife, Las Vegas wouldn’t have the Raiders here, let alone Super Bowl LVIII.

He’s not only been an influential part of the city’s history.

He’s also apparently quite the character, having appeared in the movie "Casino."

And sources tell me he was an attorney, who may or may not have represented certain mob figures here in Las Vegas back in the day.

As for the tradition, he arrives at Westgate before the Super Bowl, escorted by a Vegas Showgirl and then served a Bombay Sapphire martini with jalapeños.

If you've heard of the Westgate before, it's likely because it used to be one of the places Elvis performed, with an area backstage preserved for where he once stood.

