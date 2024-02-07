KSHB 41's Taylor Hemness shares early look at Super Bowl Experience in Las Vegas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a big day for the vast majority of the people headed to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII — doors are set to open at the fan experience.

"You're going to walk in, you're going to see your favorite team's helmets. You're going to see some bedazzled helmets," Chris Madigan said.

Al Miller/KSHB Helmets at Super Bowl Experience

This is the spot that most fans will be able to afford, and there's so much to do. Madigan chatted with me about what's available inside.

"There's a lot of people out there that still love their glory days, I'm one of them," he said. "But one of the cool parts is you'll see adults running against their kids in the 40-yard dash."

Al Miller/KSHB 40-yard dash at Super Bowl Experience

He also shared that there's an area with smaller replicas of the activities so that young kids can join in on the fun.

Chiefs fans have seen this before, and not just at Super Bowls. A version of this set up was just in Kansas City not even a year ago for the NFL Draft.

But, I did notice some things inside that I had not seen before. First, an exhibit for Wilson footballs.

"What I like about it is Kansas City Chiefs fans can come here and have their own ball made with the Kansas City Chiefs logo on it, get it personalized, and it's a very, very unique gift that you can walk away with," Madigan said.

Al Miller/KSHB Wilson footballs at Super Bowl Experience

There's even a Nickelodeon set up, full of inflatable slime.

"It's just a really fun thing what Nickelodeon does as the alternate broadcast and how important it is to help young kids learn about the game in a way that is not Xs and Os," he said.