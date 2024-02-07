KSHB’s Caitlin Knute, Special Olympics athlete talk Super Bowl LVIII experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII, the field will be full of athletes in their prime.

There are plenty of other athletes in Las Vegas this week taking in the environment, one of which caught up with KSHB 41's Caitlin Knute Wednesday at the NFL Fan Experience.

Mutli-sport Special Olympics athlete Brandon Torquato, 16, was one of those athletes at the NFL Fan experience along with his family and coach. He’ll also be on the field Sunday to present the game ball at the start of the third quarter.

“It’s like the best experience I’ve ever had,” Brandon said. “It means the world to me.”

Brandon participates in football, basketball, flag football and track.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Maria Salinas

“We’re so thankful and excited just seeing him so happy,” Brandon’s mother Maria Salinas said. “He deserves it.”

His coach

Chase Lucas/KSHB Stephanie Heagerty

was also at the NFL Fan Experience Wednesday after learning she earned two tickets to the Super Bowl for her work with Special Olympics.

“It’s hard to surprise me,” she said. “It hasn’t sunk into me that I’m going. It’s beyond special and as a gift to me this is above and beyond.”

—