Like Kansas City, Las Vegas is also familiar with iconic fountains.

LAS VEGAS — When people think of Las Vegas, it's likely this is at least one of the images that comes to mind — the iconic Fountains of Bellagio.

"Because you've seen them in the movies, you've seen them in commercials; even when people come here to visit Las Vegas, that’s the first thing they want to come see," said Victoria Rios, facilities manager at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Vegas.

With water shooters that reach 500 feet in the air, it certainly is a sight to behold.

But, taking care of this massive display is a full-time job for the 25 employees who are dedicated to daily cleanings and upkeep.

"We do have divers that dive every day to do the maintenance out on our lake," Rios said. "All my employees are dive certified that work here."

For those in Vegas, the fountains are on a set schedule from 3 p.m. to midnight during the week, and noon to midnight on weekends.

And, if you can't make it any time soon but still want a taste of this water wonder, Kansas City knows a thing or two about fountains.

"You know, kind of connotation of water, right? And so the fountains, the flowing water — it’s just a place where people can relax, read a book, meet their loved ones, have family pictures taken, and we have a lot of different fountains, and no one fountain is the same," said Chris Cotten, director of the KCMO Parks and Recreation Department.

In fact, Kansas City, Missouri, has 47 fountains maintained by three full-time staff members.

But whereas the Bellagio fountains run year round, KCMO's are out of service during the colder months until mid-April, with the exception of one location — the fountain at Anita Gorman Park in the Northland.

—

