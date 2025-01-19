Watch Now
Limited number of tickets for AFC Championship Game to go on sale Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you want to be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to see the Kansas City Chiefs play in their seventh-straight AFC Championship Game, a limited number of tickets will go on sale on Monday.

Fans can purchase tickets online beginning at 11 a.m. at this link.

Jackson County taxpayers will have a chance to purchase their tickets from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday and season ticket members can get their tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

There will be no walk-up sales for AFC Championship Game tickets.

Parking passes for the game are also on sale here.

