LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead Panthers 13-6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the team suffered its first loss of the season last week to the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is set for noon.

Stay with KSHB 41 throughout the game for updates.

1:08 p.m. | Another field goal for Kansas City put the Chiefs ahead 13-6.

12:39 p.m. | Carolina settled for another field goal to inch the gap closer — 10-6.

12:28 p.m. | With just over 2.5 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Kansas City scored a field goal. The Chiefs lead 10-3.

12:18 p.m. | The Panthers answered the Chiefs with a field goal. KC leads 7-3.

12:08 p.m. | After a 56-yard return by Samaje Perine and Noah Gray touchdown, the Chiefs took the lead early.

12 p.m. | The Chiefs-Panthers matchup is on in Charlotte.

11:30 a.m. | Sunny, 60-degree temperatures greeted the Chiefs as warmups commenced.

11:24 a.m. | Players arrived in their Sunday game-day best.

11 a.m. | Chiefs rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamatia is back on the game-day roster after being inactive last week.

Sunday's inactives included running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard CJ Hanson, tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas.

