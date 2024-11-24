LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead Panthers 13-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound in Charlotte, North Carolina, after the team suffered its first loss of the season last week to the Buffalo Bills.

Kickoff against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is set for noon.

Stay with KSHB 41 throughout the game for updates.

1:08 p.m. | Another field goal for Kansas City put the Chiefs ahead 13-6.

The 41-yard field goal attempt from Shrader is GOOD! pic.twitter.com/E6DU70KTse — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2024

12:39 p.m. | Carolina settled for another field goal to inch the gap closer — 10-6.

12:28 p.m. | With just over 2.5 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Kansas City scored a field goal. The Chiefs lead 10-3.

Shrader's field goal attempt is good! pic.twitter.com/3L1vc3dH7G — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2024

12:18 p.m. | The Panthers answered the Chiefs with a field goal. KC leads 7-3.

12:08 p.m. | After a 56-yard return by Samaje Perine and Noah Gray touchdown, the Chiefs took the lead early.

GRAY WITH THE WIIIIIDE OPEN SCORE 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAaudu8EF0 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2024

12 p.m. | The Chiefs-Panthers matchup is on in Charlotte.

Taking the stage. pic.twitter.com/ICTfeWsm1i — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2024

11:30 a.m. | Sunny, 60-degree temperatures greeted the Chiefs as warmups commenced.

Wideouts getting loose 🫡 pic.twitter.com/bRy63qqOYv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2024

11:24 a.m. | Players arrived in their Sunday game-day best.

On site in style. pic.twitter.com/UIYTGTTZMD — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2024

11 a.m. | Chiefs rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamatia is back on the game-day roster after being inactive last week.

Sunday's inactives included running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, guard CJ Hanson, tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas.

