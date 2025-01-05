LIVE BLOG | Chiefs to stay in Denver overnight; KC down 14-0 to Broncos in 1st quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off against the Denver Broncos in a Week 18 AFC West showdown from Empower Field at Mile High.
Follow along throughout the game for updates.
Update, 3:47 p.m. | The Broncos extended their lead 14-0 over the Chiefs on a Bo Nix touchdown pass.
🔟➡️1️⃣4️⃣ for six!— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2025
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/OihqZy3Vcb
Update, 3:31 p.m. | The Broncos took a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs in the first quarter.
We told ya, he's fast. 💨— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 5, 2025
📺: CBS | @marvindmims pic.twitter.com/8fNqvTk824
Update, 3:30 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed to KSHB 41's Tod Palmer the team will remain in Denver overnight due to the ongoing blizzard in Kansas City.
A @Chiefs spokesperson confirmed that the team will remain in Denver overnight with the blizzard in Kansas City. https://t.co/2C4oaAIPP3— Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 5, 2025
Update, 3:17 p.m. | With the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs locked, the Kansas City Chiefs are resting most of its key starters.
Read the full inactives report from KSHB 41's Tod Palmer here.
—