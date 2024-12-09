Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead Chargers 3-0

APTOPIX Chargers Chiefs Football
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for a 4-yard loss during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
APTOPIX Chargers Chiefs Football
Chargers Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch a ninth-straight AFC West title with a victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium kicks off at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

Stay with KSHB 41 throughout the game for updates.

7:33 p.m. | Kansas City struck first with a field goal to lead the Chargers 3-0 with 10:05 remaining in the first quarter.

7:23 p.m. | The Chiefs-Chargers Sunday Night Football showdown has kicked off from Kansas City.

6:55 p.m. | With Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. landing on injured reserve, Nikko Remigio was signed to the active roster in his place.

6:45 p.m. | While Taylor Swift is in Vancouver for her final Eras Tour show, KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan caught up with a different Chiefs love story.

Talia and Josh wed on the drum deck before the game.

6:40 p.m. | Earlier in the week, fans heading to the game were asked to download the Chiefs app to participate in a light show during introductions before the game and at the end of the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone