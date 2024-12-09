LIVE BLOG | Chiefs lead Chargers 3-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch a ninth-straight AFC West title with a victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday Night Football from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium kicks off at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

7:33 p.m. | Kansas City struck first with a field goal to lead the Chargers 3-0 with 10:05 remaining in the first quarter.

7:23 p.m. | The Chiefs-Chargers Sunday Night Football showdown has kicked off from Kansas City.

6:55 p.m. | With Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. landing on injured reserve, Nikko Remigio was signed to the active roster in his place.

6:45 p.m. | While Taylor Swift is in Vancouver for her final Eras Tour show, KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan caught up with a different Chiefs love story.

Talia and Josh wed on the drum deck before the game.

6:40 p.m. | Earlier in the week, fans heading to the game were asked to download the Chiefs app to participate in a light show during introductions before the game and at the end of the third quarter.