LIVE BLOG | Chiefs host Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-2) are set to face off at noon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | Inactives reports have been released. The Chiefs will be without CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell and OL Wanya Morris.

Our inactives for Week 12 against the Colts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Fk4elyJLi5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2025

The Colts' inactives include CB Jonathan Edwards, RB DJ Giddens, S Reuben Lowery III, TE Will Mallory and T Luke Tenuta.

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports reporter Matt Foster captured several Chiefs arrivals, including Travis Kelce, Josh Simmons and Andy Reid.

The new #Chiefs record holder for most career TDs: Travis Kelce#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/YxYl3HrVWp — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025

Josh Simmons is back for his first game at Arrowhead since the end of September #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LTdgON0vgc — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025

A (one day belated) happy birthday to Juju Smith-Schuster 🎉 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8WNHCHcu81 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025

UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree was out at the stadium early. She heard from several tailgaters about their hopes for Sunday's game.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others below.

Chiefs DE George Karlaftis says if you don't like where you're at, change it

Travis Kelce praises chemistry of 2025 Chiefs team

Chiefs' Reid: RB Pacheco will miss Sunday's game against Indy

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says the Colts are a big challenge.

Chiefs RB Coach Todd Pinkston likes his multi-talented backfield

Chies DB coach Dave Merritt says who plays depends on the matchups of the opponent.

Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen says the line faces a tough running game.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says the focus is finishing plays for the offense.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says we'll need to focus on run defense.

Chiefs coach Dave Toub says the team has high expectations, we've just got to make plays

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says team understands urgency to win

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says the Colts present a good challenge

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says it's time to prove so they can win

Chiefs LT Josh Simmons says he felt ready to play upon return

Chiefs HC Andy Reid recaps loss to Broncos, looks ahead to Colts

