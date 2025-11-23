LIVE BLOG | Chiefs host Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) and the Indianapolis Colts (8-2) are set to face off at noon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. | Inactives reports have been released. The Chiefs will be without CB Joshua Williams, RB Isiah Pacheco, WR Jalen Royals, TE Jared Wiley, RB Elijah Mitchell and OL Wanya Morris.
Our inactives for Week 12 against the Colts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Fk4elyJLi5— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2025
The Colts' inactives include CB Jonathan Edwards, RB DJ Giddens, S Reuben Lowery III, TE Will Mallory and T Luke Tenuta.
our inactives for #INDvsKC. pic.twitter.com/vjY1ZBdZYj— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 23, 2025
UPDATE, 10:40 a.m. | KSHB 41 Sports reporter Matt Foster captured several Chiefs arrivals, including Travis Kelce, Josh Simmons and Andy Reid.
The new #Chiefs record holder for most career TDs: Travis Kelce#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/YxYl3HrVWp— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025
Josh Simmons is back for his first game at Arrowhead since the end of September #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LTdgON0vgc— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025
Big Red reporting for duty. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5i24jtmY4C— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025
Creed wearing a hat that says Creed #Creed #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UehJq8Ey1z— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025
A (one day belated) happy birthday to Juju Smith-Schuster 🎉 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8WNHCHcu81— Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 23, 2025
UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree was out at the stadium early. She heard from several tailgaters about their hopes for Sunday's game.
UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others below.
