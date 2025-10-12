LIVE BLOG | Chiefs T Josh Simmons ruled out for Sunday Night Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

—

UPDATE, 5:10 p.m. |Chiefs T Josh Simmons was downgraded to out; he will not play Sunday night.

Josh Simmons has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/RUdMMe4q1o — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2025

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | Perhaps JuJu Smith-Schuster was channeling Andy Reid's love of Hawaiian shirts with his red pepper lei.

Andy Reid looks very locked in #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/meslprsrXW — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 12, 2025

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson also caught the arrivals of Leo Chenal, Creed Humphrey and Ashton Gillotte.

Quite the set on Leo Chenal #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/8GGYgVYvjq — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 12, 2025

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | The Lions are present.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are here pic.twitter.com/IX3AHp5CZC — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 12, 2025

UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | How many sacks for defensive end George Karlaftis today? KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson wants to know.

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | KSHB 41 Weather says temperatures will hang around the low 80s for kickoff.

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson spotted offensive line coach Andy Heck arriving for the game.

Offensive line coach Andy Heck without his star left tackle tonight, Josh Simmons #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uMk0kN6H7Y — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 12, 2025

UPDATE, 4:10 p.m. | While there had been no injury designations heading into Sunday's game, the Chiefs provided an update that tackle Josh Simmons is questionable. His status was marked as personal, not injury-related.

T Josh Simmons has been added to the injury report. He is questionable for tonight’s game (Not Injury Related - Personal). https://t.co/qCeTgJJDcN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2025

UPDATE, 4:05 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson will be providing coverage from the stadium tonight.

Waiting all day for Sunday night #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/5b9S9VQyd8 — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) October 12, 2025

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | In the wee hours of Sunday morning, fans were already firing up breakfast while lining up outside the gates of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. KSHB 41's Olivia Acree heard from one tailgate that's hopeful home-field advantage will be Kansas City's key to victory.

Chiefs fans kick off game day early ahead of SNF showdown against Lions

—