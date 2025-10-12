Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Chiefs T Josh Simmons ruled out for Sunday Night Football

McKenzie Nelson/KSHB 41
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. You can watch the game on KSHB 41.

UPDATE, 5:10 p.m. |Chiefs T Josh Simmons was downgraded to out; he will not play Sunday night.

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | Perhaps JuJu Smith-Schuster was channeling Andy Reid's love of Hawaiian shirts with his red pepper lei.

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson also caught the arrivals of Leo Chenal, Creed Humphrey and Ashton Gillotte.

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | The Lions are present.

UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | How many sacks for defensive end George Karlaftis today? KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson wants to know.

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | KSHB 41 Weather says temperatures will hang around the low 80s for kickoff.

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson spotted offensive line coach Andy Heck arriving for the game.

UPDATE, 4:10 p.m. | While there had been no injury designations heading into Sunday's game, the Chiefs provided an update that tackle Josh Simmons is questionable. His status was marked as personal, not injury-related.

UPDATE, 4:05 p.m. | KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson will be providing coverage from the stadium tonight.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | In the wee hours of Sunday morning, fans were already firing up breakfast while lining up outside the gates of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. KSHB 41's Olivia Acree heard from one tailgate that's hopeful home-field advantage will be Kansas City's key to victory.

Chiefs fans kick off game day early ahead of SNF showdown against Lions

