SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

LIVE BLOG | Chiefs in Buffalo to renew AFC rivalry against Bills

Matt Durisko/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) embrace after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Chiefs Bills Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) are set to add another chapter to the NFL's best rivalry over the last decade.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | The teams have released their inactives report.

Chiefs:
CB Kristian Fulton
RB Isiah Pacheco
WR Jalen Royals
TE Jared Wiley
RB Elijah Mitchell
OT Josh Simmons
OL CJ Hanson

Bills:
5 Josh Palmer
7 Taron Johnson
29 Brandon Codrington
45 Shaq Thompson
77 Chase Lundt
92 DaQuan Jones
94 Landon Jackson

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said RB Isiah Pacheco and tackle Josh Simmons would miss today's game. Guard Trey Smith (back) and tackle Jaylon Moore were listed as questionable. We'll find out their status momentarily.

If you missed the press conferences this week, check out the video player below to hear from Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others.

Chiefs' Andy Reid gives injury update as team preps for Bills
Chiefs' NT Mike Pennel glad to be back with the team
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster ready to play any role needed
Chiefs DB Trent McDuffie talks keys to success
Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he's excited about the matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills
Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Bills QB Josh Allen is tough if he gets by initial rush
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says he's happy with the running backs, but Buffalo presents challenges
Chiefs Special Teams coach Dave Toub says special teams is working to eliminate penalties
Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt says Sunday's game vs Bills will have a playoff atmosphere
Chiefs DL Mike Danna: All 11 have to focus on their assignments in Bills' hostile environment
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says it will take our best football to win the game vs Bills
Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the Bills are good in all 3 phases of the game

