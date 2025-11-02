LIVE BLOG | Chiefs in Buffalo to renew AFC rivalry against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) are set to add another chapter to the NFL's best rivalry over the last decade.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | The teams have released their inactives report.

Chiefs:

CB Kristian Fulton

RB Isiah Pacheco

WR Jalen Royals

TE Jared Wiley

RB Elijah Mitchell

OT Josh Simmons

OL CJ Hanson

Bills:

5 Josh Palmer

7 Taron Johnson

29 Brandon Codrington

45 Shaq Thompson

77 Chase Lundt

92 DaQuan Jones

94 Landon Jackson

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said RB Isiah Pacheco and tackle Josh Simmons would miss today's game . Guard Trey Smith (back) and tackle Jaylon Moore were listed as questionable. We'll find out their status momentarily.

If you missed the press conferences this week, check out the video player below to hear from Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others.

Chiefs' Andy Reid gives injury update as team preps for Bills

Chiefs' NT Mike Pennel glad to be back with the team

Chiefs' Smith-Schuster ready to play any role needed

Chiefs DB Trent McDuffie talks keys to success

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he's excited about the matchup with Josh Allen and the Bills

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Bills QB Josh Allen is tough if he gets by initial rush

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says he's happy with the running backs, but Buffalo presents challenges

Chiefs Special Teams coach Dave Toub says special teams is working to eliminate penalties

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt says Sunday's game vs Bills will have a playoff atmosphere

Chiefs DL Mike Danna: All 11 have to focus on their assignments in Bills' hostile environment

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says it will take our best football to win the game vs Bills

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the Bills are good in all 3 phases of the game

—