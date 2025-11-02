LIVE BLOG | Chiefs in Buffalo to renew AFC rivalry against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) and the Buffalo Bills (5-2) are set to add another chapter to the NFL's best rivalry over the last decade.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS. Check back throughout the afternoon for updates.
UPDATE, 2:05 p.m. | The teams have released their inactives report.
Chiefs:
CB Kristian Fulton
RB Isiah Pacheco
WR Jalen Royals
TE Jared Wiley
RB Elijah Mitchell
OT Josh Simmons
OL CJ Hanson
Bills:
5 Josh Palmer
7 Taron Johnson
29 Brandon Codrington
45 Shaq Thompson
77 Chase Lundt
92 DaQuan Jones
94 Landon Jackson
UPDATE, 2 p.m. | On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said RB Isiah Pacheco and tackle Josh Simmons would miss today's game. Guard Trey Smith (back) and tackle Jaylon Moore were listed as questionable. We'll find out their status momentarily.
If you missed the press conferences this week, check out the video player below to hear from Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others.
