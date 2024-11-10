Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Broncos take 14-3 lead over Chiefs in 2nd quarter

Charlie Riedel/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to remain undefeated when the team welcomes AFC West rival the Denver Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is set for noon.

Stay with KSHB 41 throughout the game for updates.

UPDATE, 12:58 p.m. | The Broncos extended their lead over the Chiefs 14-3 in the second quarter.

UPDATE, 12:52 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs cut the Broncos lead with a field goal in the second quarter.

UPDATE, 12:40 p.m. | The Broncos took a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs on a Bo Nix touchdown pass in the second quarter.

UPDATE, 12:33 p.m. | After one quarter, the Chiefs and Broncos were knotted at zero at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 12:00 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off against the Denver Broncos from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 11:32 a.m. | For the second game in a row, Taylor Swift is at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to catch the Chiefs-Broncos game.

Taylor Swift arrives before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

UPDATE, 10:54 a.m. | The team released its inactives for the game against the Broncos.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to miss another game.

Read a full inactives report by clicking this link.

UPDATE, pregame fits | Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce were among players who brought the style ahead of Sunday's game.

UPDATE, pregame | KSHB 41's Matt Foster was behind the scenes and on the field ahead of kickoff.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was preparing to make his first appearance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.


