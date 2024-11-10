LIVE BLOG | Broncos take 14-3 lead over Chiefs in 2nd quarter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to remain undefeated when the team welcomes AFC West rival the Denver Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is set for noon.

UPDATE, 12:58 p.m. | The Broncos extended their lead over the Chiefs 14-3 in the second quarter.

UPDATE, 12:52 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs cut the Broncos lead with a field goal in the second quarter.

Butker's 36-yard field goal attempt is GOOD! pic.twitter.com/X2ZReFmdXO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2024

UPDATE, 12:40 p.m. | The Broncos took a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs on a Bo Nix touchdown pass in the second quarter.

First career TD for the rook!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/xoGN5K49q1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 10, 2024

UPDATE, 12:33 p.m. | After one quarter, the Chiefs and Broncos were knotted at zero at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 12:00 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs have kicked off against the Denver Broncos from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

UPDATE, 11:32 a.m. | For the second game in a row, Taylor Swift is at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to catch the Chiefs-Broncos game.

Charlie Riedel/AP Taylor Swift arrives before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

UPDATE, 10:54 a.m. | The team released its inactives for the game against the Broncos.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to miss another game.

Inactives for our Week 10 matchup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/c67595czZT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 10, 2024

UPDATE, pregame fits | Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce were among players who brought the style ahead of Sunday's game.

Travis Kelce rocking the red on game day #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AltxY1sdBd — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 10, 2024

Another 100 yard game loading for Kareem Hunt? 🍽️🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lWjviBSQD7 — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 10, 2024

UPDATE, pregame | KSHB 41's Matt Foster was behind the scenes and on the field ahead of kickoff.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was preparing to make his first appearance at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

#BroncosCountry QB Bo Nix prepares to make his first appearance at Arrowhead.#ChiefsKingdom defense hoping to make it an experience to forget for the rookie from Oregon. pic.twitter.com/5tIIWu5aHR — Matt Foster (@MattFosterTV) November 10, 2024

