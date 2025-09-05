Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

LIVE BLOG | Chiefs prepare to take on Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil

Chiefs Chargers Football
Jeff Lewis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrives before an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (Jeff Lewis/AP Content Services for the NFL)
Chiefs Chargers Football
Chiefs Chargers Football
Brazil Kansas City Chiefs Football
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, as they begin their quest for a fifth Super Bowl title.

KSHB 41’s hour-long Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff pregame show starts at 5 p.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

The live National pregame from Brazil will follow at 6 p.m.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. The highly anticipated international matchup is available for free on KSHB 41 over the air (OTA), and on YouTube.

Follow along below to keep up with our updates surrounding the game.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | Catch KSHB 41's Sarah Plake, McKenzie Nelson and the rest of the team for tonight's hour-long Hy-Vee Countdown to Kickoff pregame show.

UPDATE, 4:30 p.m. | Terrence Gallagher and his daughter Jillian have made the McDonald's at West 79th Street and State Line Road their regular spot on Red Fridays, calling it the "Gallagher Corner."

Terrence and Jillian Gallagher

Read more from KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig on the story.

UPDATE, 4:05 p.m. | Travis Kelce has arrived at the stadium and is ready to roll.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Patrick Mahomes looks ready to handle some business tonight.

UPDATE, 3:40 p.m. | Here's some behind-the-scenes flicks from Brazil.

UPDATE, 3:10 p.m. | The calm before the storm at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil.

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | It's Red Friday, so get your flag either online or at your local McDonald's before tonight's game begins.

UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. | Before the game, catch up on KSHB 41's Nick Jacobs' predictions for the Chiefs during the 2025 NFL season.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark gave a shoutout to the Chiefs ahead of their game against the Chargers in Brazil.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo