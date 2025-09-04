Who runs the NFL in 2025? Nick Jacobs' Chiefs, NFL playoff predictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs roster is in place. The team is set for their first game in Brazil ( How to watch the game ) and there have been plenty of practices to evaluate the roster since the last prediction in May.

Throughout the offseason, the national media focused on the Chiefs not being able to duplicate their record in close games again this season. The part they fail to account for is the improvement at left tackle, the health of some receivers and additional weapons on the offense.

Here is the final prediction for the 2025 NFL season with playoff teams below.

Previous season predictions:

2024 Season Prediction

2023 Season Prediction

2022 Season Prediction

Week 1 - Friday, Sept. 5 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, 7 p.m. in São Paulo, Brazil

This game will come down to the Chiefs getting out to a comfortable lead as they weave through the Chargers zone coverage and the Chiefs ability to slow down running backs Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. The flight might have been long, but not longer than the amount of times the Chiefs had to hear about their Super Bowl loss this entire offseason. I expect the Chiefs to be locked in.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 1-0

Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 14 - vs Philadelphia Eagles - 3:25 p.m.

The Super Bowl LIX rematch is at the perfect time for the Chiefs despite getting two days less of rest than the Eagles. This game has been brought up to them countless times since February. Kansas City has a chance to showcase what they learned from the loss and put the league on notice that the 2025 team is different.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 2-0

Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 21 - at New York Giants - 7:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football

The Giants pass rush will be tough for the Chiefs offensive line. If they weather that storm in the first half, the team can come away with a comfortable victory on the East Coast.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 3-0

Week 4 - Sunday, Sept. 28 - vs Baltimore Ravens - 3:25 p.m.

I had this game as a victory for the Chiefs in May. I’m turning this one into a loss because of the Rashee Rice suspension. He was a focal point in the game last season and a big difference in their ability to win. The run defense will be a massive factor in this game. I think the Ravens can win this close matchup with those two factors now. It doesn’t hurt they have former coach Greg Lewis and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to help with some keys on the Chiefs offense.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 3-1

Week 5 - Monday, Oct. 6 - at Jacksonville Jaguars - 7:15 p.m. - Monday Night Football

The NFL schedule makers designed this game to get the Jaguars in prime time. Head Coach Liam Coen gave the Chiefs are run for their money last season when Tampa Bay came to town on Monday Night. This time around, he doesn’t have the quarterback or run game to execute the same game plan in his house.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 4-1

Week 6 - Sunday, Oct. 12 - vs Detroit Lions - 7:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football

The Lions will have taken on the Packers, Bears, Ravens and Bengals by the time they arrive in Kansas City. The tape will be out on how to attack both sides of the ball with former coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in NFL head coach roles now. The Chiefs should have their run defense figured out by this point, which is what quarterback Jared Goff needs to succeed.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 5-1

Week 7 - Sunday, Oct. 19 - vs Las Vegas Raiders - 12 p.m.

This game will be the return of wide receiver Rashee Rice from his suspension. The team will be able to elevate their offense at this point and find more sustainability with him on the field. The Raiders will be a more sound football team, but offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will have put a lot on tape at this point.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 6-1

Week 8 - Monday, Oct. 27- vs Washington Commanders - 7:15 p.m.

This game feels like a toss-up. The Commanders will be motivated to showcase to the nation that they are better than last season. The Chiefs will be adjusting their offense to the addition of Rice. I previously had this game as a loss, but I think the Chiefs will be firing on all cylinders at this point.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 7-1

Week 9 - Sunday, Nov. 2 - at Buffalo Bills - 3:25 p.m.

This will be one of the marquee match-ups of the NFL season if both teams are near full strength. The Bills still haven’t learned their lesson in this game. You need to play it close to the vest like the Chiefs. Head coach Andy Reid and the coaching staff do just enough to put themselves in a position to win, but not give away anything that can cost them when it matters in the playoffs. So the trend continues.

Prediction: Chiefs fall to 7-2

Week 10 - Bye Week

The Chiefs get a well-timed bye week that allows them to reset during the middle of the season, and it comes four weeks later than last season.

Week 11- Sunday, Nov. 16 - at Denver Broncos - 3:25 p.m.

The Broncos will likely be competing with the Chiefs for the AFC West crown this season. Denver has a roster that can compete with the league when healthy. The Broncos will be coming off a Thursday night game. The rest level will be balanced more so than most weeks. This game will likely come down to the wire and the Chiefs' extra days off will be the difference.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 8-2

Week 12 - Sunday, Nov. 23 - vs Indianapolis Colts - 12 p.m.

The Colts will have defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and the bye week in their favor for this game. Their lack of a quarterback will be one of the many differences that cost them this game.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 9-2

Week 13- Thursday, Nov. 27 - at Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m.

This game once had the potential to be a massive match-up that could shatter ratings for Thanksgiving. Although the game is on a short week, the Cowboys trading pass rusher Micah Parsons will have a lingering impact on that locker room throughout the season. Dallas will be coming off a physical game against the Eagles. The Chiefs seem to perform better on the road for holiday games. And they come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 10-2

Week 14 - Sunday, Dec. 7 - vs Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m.

it will be a Kansas City homecoming for Aireontae Ersery (Ruskin), Jaylin Noel (Park Hill) and Graham Mertz (Blue Valley North). The Texans should have their offensive line chemistry built at this point. The team basically did a tear-down after a successful playoff run last season. The Chiefs come away with a victory, but how close it is will be determined by new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who comes over from the Rams.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 11-2

Week 15 - Sunday, Dec. 14 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, 12 p.m.

Both of these teams will be in different places from Week 1. This time around, the Chiefs should have their run defense in better shape and a healthy Rashee Rice. The Chiefs and Chargers typically have close games, but quarterback Justin Herbert seems more and more like Philip Rivers in big moments each passing season with crucial turnovers.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 12-2

Week 16 - Sunday, Dec. 2 - at Tennessee Titans, 12 p.m.

The Titans have a roster that is still likely two years away from being a routine, playoff-caliber squad.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 13-2

Week 17 - Thursday, Dec. 25 - vs Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m.

This will be a short week against a very tough and physical opponent. The Chiefs don’t always play their best at home on the holidays. The Broncos will likely get the best of the Chiefs in a close and physical match-up here.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 13-3

Week 18 - Saturday or Sunday, Jan. 4 or 5 - at Las Vegas Raiders - TBA

The result of this game will be heavily dependent on if the Chiefs have locked in home-field advantage or not. If not, it should be a win. If they have locked in a spot, I expect it to be a loss. Right now, the Bills' schedule makes me believe the Chiefs will need this game to lock up home-field.

Prediction: Chiefs move to 14-3

AFC Playoff Predictions

1. Chiefs (14-3)

The Chiefs are likely the one or two seed unless injuries come at crucial spots.

2. Bills (13-4)

This is likely the last season the Bills won’t face a tough division. The Jets and Patriots should give them fits in the years ahead.

3. Ravens (12-5)

The Bengals and Steelers will make it tough on the Ravens, but a healthy Lamar Jackson is the difference maker.

4. Texans (10-7)

The Texans benefit from a weak division for a couple of their wins this season.

5. Broncos (12-5)

The Broncos will arguably have one of the best defenses in the league and a quality head coach to guide their second-year quarterback.

6. Bengals (11-6)

The Bengals are trying to change their ways this preseason in hopes of a faster start. The defense will determine how high they climb in the playoff seeding. I’m envisioning a 2018 Chiefs regular season for them. They will need to outscore their opponents every week.

7. Chargers (10-7)

This final spot was tough because I wanted to put the Patriots in this spot. I think Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will get the team close with a .500 record. The Chargers have stability on their defense and made necessary additions at wide receiver to help them pull away in a couple more games.

NFC Playoff Predictions

1. Packers (13-4)

The Packers will have some interesting games against the Bengals, Eagles, Vikings, Bears and Ravens that will determine if they win the division or have to remain in the Wildcard spot, but the trade for Micah Parsons was a huge jolt for the roster.

2. Eagles (12-5)

The Eagles will not go from the hunter to the hunted. Head Coach Nick Sirianni will have arguably one of the toughest seasons coaching on his hands. There is enough talent on the roster to win the division. The question will be if the hunger from the players and coaching staff will be there.

3. Rams (11-6)

Quarterback Matt Stafford’s health will determine if this prediction can hold up. The Rams lack a feature running back that could take some of the pressure away from the passing offense. It will all rely on Stafford’s arm.

4. Buccaneers (10-7)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield plays with an edge that the team revolves around. The health of Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin Jr., will impact them early, but the promotion of Josh Gizzard to offensive coordinator should keep the team in a similar spot on offense.

5. Commanders (11-6)

The Commanders won’t be able to surprise anyone this season. It may lead to another loss, but they have a playoff-caliber roster.

6. Vikings (11-6)

The Vikings will have to live with some of J.J. McCarthy’s growing pains early on, but their defense and passing attack should keep them in the playoff hunt all season.

7. Seahawks (10-7)

This is a tough spot to predict. The Lions could be in this playoff picture, but I don’t know if they can recreate what Ben Johnson brought to the table.

The Bears have a very promising team, but their pass rush and quarterback situation are something I need to see to believe. Tyson Bagent might actually be the better quarterback between himself and Caleb Williams.

That is why I chose the Seahawks. They could either be the NFC West champion or a Wildcard spot. Head coach Mike McDonald has them playing with physicality and a strong rushing attack. The team also has a balanced offense that could help quarterback Sam Darnold thrive in their scheme.

AFC Championship

Chiefs over Ravens

NFC Championship

Packers over Eagles

Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA

Chiefs over Packers

