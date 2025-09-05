'She's looking down on us:' Family honors daughter's memory by volunteering on Red Friday

Red Friday is a longstanding tradition in Kansas City that raises money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The 2025 Red Friday flag is adorned with the phrase, “How ‘bout those Chiefs,” a signature catch phrase of Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

Terrence Gallagher and his daughter Jillian have made the McDonald's at West 79th Street and State Line Road their regular spot on Red Fridays, calling it the "Gallagher Corner." They sell flags and raise money for the charity that supported their family during the most difficult time of their lives.

The Gallaghers first started using a Ronald McDonald House Charities family room at Children's Mercy Hospital in 2002 when Elizabeth Gallagher was 2 years old and began experiencing medical complications. They continued using the facility until Elizabeth passed away at 19.

"She had a lot of complications," Terrence Gallagher said. "She had respiratory issues. Her lungs would fill up with fluid. She'd go septic a lot."

The Ronald McDonald House room allowed the family to stay together during Elizabeth's hospitalizations, which Terrence says was crucial for their healing process.

"You just don't realize how important it is to have somebody there, for the child, and for each other," Terrence Gallagher said.

Today, Terrence and Jillian find comfort in helping other families going through similar experiences.

"Seeing their smiling faces always brings me joy, because I was in their shoes," Jillian Gallagher said.

They said Elizabeth's memory keeps them wanting to help other families in their shoes.

"I know our daughter, my Elizabeth, is looking down on us today," Terrence Gallagher said. "I think Elizabeth would...be honored by this, because Elizabeth's form of communication was laughter."

The Gallaghers said they'll keep raising money on Red Fridays, while smiling and laughing, just as Elizabeth would have wanted.

The Chiefs will kick off the 2025 regular season live from São Paulo, Brazil tonight as part of the 2025 International Games on KSHB 41, your official Home of the Chiefs.

Kick-off is 7 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.