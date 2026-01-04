LIVE BLOG | Chiefs, Raiders kick off season finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) are closing the season facing the Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.
UPDATE, 3:49 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer reports the sack by DT Chris Chones broke a tie for third on the team's all-time sack list. He trails Derrick Thomas and Tamba Hali.
CEO takes him down 😤 pic.twitter.com/5UrjLVqaYS— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026
UPDATE, 3:44 p.m. | Despite a strong start, the game remains scoreless with 8:25 to go in the first quarter.
Picked Pickett‼️ pic.twitter.com/3z2ISVQQtQ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026
UPDATE, 3:35 p.m. | Is Sunday Travis Kelce's final game? Only time will tell.
Either way, KSHB 41's Tod Palmer says Kelce has done it his way.
Maybe Travis Kelce is playing his last @NFL game, maybe not. But he definitely did it his way no matter where things lead after today. READ MORE | https://t.co/0gXNQA8c0K— Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 4, 2026
Here was the view from the press box for his introduction last week #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AOzoLSFZ73
UPDATE, 3:25 p.m. | The Chiefs and Raiders have kicked off from Allegiant Stadium.
Finish strong. pic.twitter.com/7GnPikDHU2— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026
UPDATE, 3:03 p.m. | Nearly 20 minutes to kickoff.
Almost game time. pic.twitter.com/cABtmb7Ddt— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026
UPDATE, 2:25 p.m. | Travis Kelce appears focused ahead of the season closer in Las Vegas.
Ladies and gentlemen, Travis Kelce.@tkelce x #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/Vg9RJJ6jQ6— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026
With rumors speculating about his possible retirement, KSHB 41 spoke with fans about their favorite Kelce moments.
UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs' inactives include WR Xavier Worthy, RB Isiah Pacheco, CB Melvin Smith Jr., DE George Karlaftis, DE Tyreke Smith, G Trey Smith and NT Mike Pennel.
Our inactives for today's Week 18 matchup at Las Vegas ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r6m1aYgx7v— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026
The Raiders will be without QB Geno Smith, S Terrell Edmunds, CB Chigozie Anusiem, RB Raheem Mostert, G Dylan Parham, DT Adam Butler and DT Brodric Martin.
Inactives for #KCvsLV pic.twitter.com/qxcji2U2Le— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 4, 2026
UPDATE, 2 p.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with players and coaches below.
