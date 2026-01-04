LIVE BLOG | Chiefs, Raiders kick off season finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) are closing the season facing the Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

UPDATE, 3:49 p.m. | KSHB 41's Tod Palmer reports the sack by DT Chris Chones broke a tie for third on the team's all-time sack list. He trails Derrick Thomas and Tamba Hali.

CEO takes him down 😤 pic.twitter.com/5UrjLVqaYS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026

UPDATE, 3:44 p.m. | Despite a strong start, the game remains scoreless with 8:25 to go in the first quarter.

UPDATE, 3:35 p.m. | Is Sunday Travis Kelce's final game? Only time will tell.

Either way, KSHB 41's Tod Palmer says Kelce has done it his way.

Maybe Travis Kelce is playing his last @NFL game, maybe not. But he definitely did it his way no matter where things lead after today. READ MORE | https://t.co/0gXNQA8c0K



Here was the view from the press box for his introduction last week #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AOzoLSFZ73 — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) January 4, 2026

UPDATE, 3:25 p.m. | The Chiefs and Raiders have kicked off from Allegiant Stadium.

UPDATE, 3:03 p.m. | Nearly 20 minutes to kickoff.

Almost game time. pic.twitter.com/cABtmb7Ddt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026

UPDATE, 2:25 p.m. | Travis Kelce appears focused ahead of the season closer in Las Vegas.

With rumors speculating about his possible retirement, KSHB 41 spoke with fans about their favorite Kelce moments.

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | The Kansas City Chiefs' inactives include WR Xavier Worthy, RB Isiah Pacheco, CB Melvin Smith Jr., DE George Karlaftis, DE Tyreke Smith, G Trey Smith and NT Mike Pennel.

Our inactives for today's Week 18 matchup at Las Vegas ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/r6m1aYgx7v — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2026

The Raiders will be without QB Geno Smith, S Terrell Edmunds, CB Chigozie Anusiem, RB Raheem Mostert, G Dylan Parham, DT Adam Butler and DT Brodric Martin.

UPDATE, 2 p.m. | You can watch press conference clips from the past week with players and coaches below.

Chiefs RB Brashard Smith says this year has been a learning experience

Chiefs LB Jeffry Bassa says he's looking forward to more playing time this week

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says the guys have practiced hard and are excited to face the Raiders

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says a win against the Raiders will build momentum for next year

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says the goal is to play strong, coach strong and win

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says guys are prideful and want to finish the year well

Chiefs STC Dave Toub says excited to see the younger guys perform, Brashard Smith on returns

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey says everybody is giving it their best shot for Sunday

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says the new guys getting playing time are progressing great

Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun says he's focusing on getting a better feel with the receivers

Chiefs HC Andy Reid talks about matchup with Raiders, young guys getting to show their stuff

