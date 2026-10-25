LIVE UPDATES | Chiefs prepare for SNF duel against defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in the Emerald City for the first time since 2018 and will put their undefeated record on the line against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs are coming off a 22-6 drubbing of the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium last week. Reigning Super Bowl MVP and former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III finished that game with 19 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns, winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 6.

The Seahawks have been up and down in the first third of the season as they continue to adjust without Walker pacing the offense. Seattle enters Sunday night's game with a 3-3 record, having lost two straight games by a combined six points.

Chiefs fans can catch tonight's game on KSHB 41.

All of our updates are below.

—

UPDATE, 6:05 p.m. | The Chiefs have released their inactives for tonight's game against the Seahawks.

Our inactives for tonight's SNF matchup against the Seahawks ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iViYLpYBzc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 25, 2026

UPDATE, 5:40 p.m. | Kenneth Walker III is getting a lot of love from his former teammates in Seattle as he heads back to the Chiefs locker room.

Kenneth Walker was never gonna get back to the visiting locker room quickly. pic.twitter.com/FpDnbNQ88U — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) October 25, 2026

UPDATE, 5:25 p.m. | Travis Kelce is looking spiffy on National Tight Ends Day.

—