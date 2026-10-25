Chiefs CB Sneed active; TE Wiley, OT Pounds, set to make 2026 debuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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For the second straight week, despite carrying an injury designation into the game, veteran cornerback L'Jarius Sneed will suit up as the Kansas City Chiefs strive to remain unbeaten in Seattle on Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs fans can catch the game on KSHB 41.

Sneed (knee) was questionable, but he is active along with offensive tackle Diego Pounds and tight end Jared Wiley.

Pounds provide depth and insurance at the tackle spot with Jaylon Moore (concussion) unavailable, but Josh Ezeudu will start at right tackle.

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Moore, the starting right tackle, is one of three Kansas City players — along with wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) and running back Brashard Smith (hamstring) — who were ruled out on the final injury report .

Smith was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least four weeks, so officially he isn’t inactive. He was replaced on the 53-man roster by running back Jadyn Ott, who is active.

Veteran wide receiver Justin Watson was elevated from the practice squad.

Rice, Moore, cornerback Jadon Canady, fullback Ben VanSumren and defensive end Jack Pyburn are inactive , along with Garrett Nussmeier, who will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The Chiefs will be playing with a patchwork offensive line, bookended by backup tackles.

Starting left tackle Josh Simmons hasn’t played this season. He went on injured reserve mid-week with a back injury , but reports also surfaced about an incident during a team meeting.

Simmons was asked to leave a team meeting after refusing to take his feet off a table when asked to by coach Andy Reid, according to ESPN.

The report indicated that Simmons said he had to sit that way to manage pain in his back and hips, prompting Reid to tell him to visit the training staff.

Simmons apparently argued before Patrick Mahomes interjected and told him to do as Reid said and get treatment.

After the incident, Simmons “apologized to Reid and team leadership,” according to ESPN, but he missed practice Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Simmons, a 2025 first-round pick from Ohio State, missed a chunk of his rookie season when he left the team for unspecified personal reasons . He suffered a broken wrist in a Thanksgiving Day loss at Dallas, which ended his first pro season.

Now, he will miss at least four more weeks.

Lee’s Summit native and former Mizzou star Drew Lock (right elbow), who was limited all week, headlines the Seahawks’ inactive list . He will serve as the emergency third QB.

The other four Seattle players who were questionable — safety Nick Emmanwori (hip), linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (hip) and linebacker Connor O’Toole (hamstring) — are all active.

Running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), who is still working his way back from a torn ACL in the NFC Divisional playoffs last January, was reinstated to the active roster this week. However, he was ruled out and joined Lock among the inactives along with linebackers Chazz Surratt (calf) and Drake Thomas (ankle), who were listed out on the final injury report.

Running back Robert Henry Jr. and guard Beau Stephens are the other Seahawks inactive players.

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