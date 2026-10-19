Pressed into action by injury, Chiefs backup RT Josh Ezeudu ‘excited to play football’ again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Last season became frustrating and felt interminable for Josh Ezeudu, who went on the New York Giants’ injured reserve list in training camp and — despite a designation to return — never got activated during the 2025 season.

“I was on IR the whole year, even though I was healthy,” Ezeudu said. “So, I'm just excited to play football — I guess (against) anybody, anywhere now.”

He got that chance Sunday for Kansas City, which acquired Ezeudu in a late-August trade to bolster the offensive line depth.

When right tackle Jaylon Moore left the game late in the second quarter with a concussion, Ezeudu finally got the chance to play football again.

“You hope he's good,” Ezeudu said. “But you know, I’m excited to just help the team in any way, shape or form I can.”

Ezeudu helped the Chiefs polish off a 22-6 win, moving to 5-0 on the season and staying alone atop the AFC West.

“His number was called and he did an excellent job,” right guard Trey Smith said. “The communication was great as well.”

It’s not an easy thing to step in midgame, but Smith praised Ezeudu’s professionalism and preparation.

“I don't think it's too hard for him,” Smith said. “He's extremely smart. Just talking about his time ... with the Giants and just how he's able to pick up things and go from there, it didn't really surprise me that he's ready in the moment.”

Ezeudu originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Giants from North Carolina in 2022. He appeared in 37 games, including 10 starts in his first three seasons in New York, so Sunday was hardly his first action.

But it may have been some of the most fun after playing for a Giants team that has gone 13-38 in the last three years.

“I'm super excited now that I can say I'm playing here on the Chiefs with a great coach like Andy Reid, the best quarterback in the league with Patrick, (alongside) Travis (Kelce) — just a whole bunch of great guys and also football players, too.”

Ezeudu said he’ll have to watch the tape to provide a real assessment of his performance.

“I’ve still gotta watch the film,” he said. “Before you watch the film, you can never say you did too good or too bad.”

If he’s needed again when the Chiefs return to action next Sunday at the reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday Night Football, a game that will air on KSHB 41, Ezeudu promised to be ready.

“Whatever the team needs me at,” Ezeudu said. “If the team needs me — yes, of course, I'm ready to roll.”

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