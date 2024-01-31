Love story: Kansas City planning for Valentine’s Day parade if Chiefs repeat as Super Bowl champs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee advanced an ordinance Wednesday to allocate money in the event another Super Bowl parade becomes necessary in mid-February.

The parade would take place on Valentine’s Day — Wednesday, Feb. 14 — if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to the committee discussion.

“It’s the biggest jinx of all time, but we did the same thing last year — although everyone might have forgotten," Mayor Quinton Lucas said of preparing for a championship parade before the Lombardi Trophy has been secured.

WATCH | Super Bowl LIV Champions Parade

WATCH | Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade

The committee recommended passing the ordinance, which would allocate $975,000 from the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund for a contract with the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission to organize and oversee the championship parade.

Lucas, an avid Chiefs fan, tried to make it clear that he's not trying to disrepsect the 49ers, but he wants to city to be prepared — you know, in case Patrick Mahomes does Patrick Mahomes things again.

"No bulletin board material here," Lucas said. "I would think the people of San Francisco would have to plan the same thing or they have different budget procedures. If you’re a reporter in San Francisco, do a public records request and see what they have planned as well.”

The KCMO City Council paid $750,000 for last year’s Super Bowl parade after the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory against Philadelphia on Harrison Butker’s late field goal.

It was Kansas City’s first Super Bowl title in four years and prompted the city’s third championship parade through the streets of downtown and celebration at Union Station since 2015, when the Royals last won a World Series.

Lucas said the $225,000 increased price tag is due to higher transportation costs and overtime for public-safety and municipal personnel.

The setup and route would be similar to the Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII celebrations.

Let the speculation begin about whether a Valentine's Day parade would give Taylor Swift enough time to attend with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and still get to Melbourne, Australia, for the resumption of her Eras Tour on Friday, Feb. 16.

