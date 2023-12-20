Mama Kelce’s Cookies available to Chiefs fans at Christmas Day game against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans now have another reason to make the Christmas Day trek to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

In addition to seeing the Chiefs have the chance to win their 8th consecutive AFC West title with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, fans will also be able to grab Mama Kelce’s Cookies.

The cookies are part of a partnership between Donna Kelce — mom to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — and Aramark, the food and beverage operator at Arrowhead.

Proceeds of cookie sales at Arrowhead and Lincoln Financial Field will be split evenly between Kansas City-based Operation Breakthrough and the Eagles Autism Foundation. Aramark said it will match the donation to each organization 1:1.

“I am so excited to work with Aramark to bring my cookies to Chiefs and Eagles fans on Christmas Day,” Donna Kelce said Wednesday in a release. “In this season of giving, it means so much to raise money for two great charities through an old-fashioned bake sale.”

Courtesy Aramark

The cookies will be available to Chiefs fans in the Kingdom Lodge in Section 136.

Can’t make it out to Monday’s game but still want to try to make the cookies? Mama Kelce has posted the recipe online.

"My chocolate chip cookies have been a staple in our house for a long time, so it's very special to share the recipe that my sons love with fans during the holidays," Donna Kelce said. "It's even sweeter because the Eagles Autism Foundation and Operation Breakthrough will benefit — usually, it's just my boys!"

The Chiefs and Raiders kickoff at noon on Monday, Dec. 25. The Eagles host the New York Giants at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

—