NBC's TODAY, KSHB 41 to host Chiefs Super Bowl pep rally at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a pep rally for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was a roaring success, NBC's TODAY and KSHB 41 will partner to host another rally at Union Station.

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LIX.

With the opportunity of a third-straight Super Bowl victory fast approaching, Chiefs Kingdom can show their excitement early Friday starting at 5 a.m.

The event is free to the public.

