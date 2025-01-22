NBC's TODAY, KSHB 41 partner to host Chiefs pep rally at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NBC's TODAY and KSHB 41 are partnering again to host a pep rally at Union Station.

The rally will be held Friday morning, Jan. 24, ahead of Sunday night’s AFC Championship featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Fans who want to be part of the rally are encouraged to arrive at Union Station no later than 6:30 a.m. Friday.

You will appear live on KSHB 41 during the 6 a.m. hour of our newscast and on TODAY in the 7 a.m. CT hour.

KSHB 41’s Taylor Hemness and Lindsay Shively are in New York this week to promote pep rallies in all four cities playing in this weekend’s NFL conference championship games.

They were featured Wednesday morning on TODAY with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin.

KSHB 41's Taylor Hemness and Lindsay Shively appeared on the Today Show in New York this morning promoting Friday's Chiefs pep rally at Union Station. pic.twitter.com/B4BLQijwJ5 — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) January 22, 2025

