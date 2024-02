KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom turned out last month for a pep rally at Kansas City’s Union Station ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

LINK | Chiefs Kingdom shows out at pep rally at Kansas City’s Union Station

That worked out pretty well, so might as well do it again for Super Bowl LVIII.

NBC’s 'Today' show will host the pep rally at Union Station this Friday, Feb. 9. Fans wanting to be a part of the rally should turn out to Union Station by 6:30 a.m. Friday.

