Nick Jacobs delivers final Chiefs mock draft fueled by speed, power and championship DNA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is my second and final Chiefs 7-round mock draft. This one will attempt to go for accuracy.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach is in a tough spot. The team is picking on the back end of most rounds.

Outside of an extra 3rd round pick or the extra 4th round pick in 2026, they lack a ton of trade capital to move up freely without burning a pick on a much-needed depth player.

A trade back to pick up an additional 4th and 5th round pick will do wonders for flexibility at multiple spots among running back, linebacker, tight end and corner.

Here is my attempt at accuracy. The names may end up being wrong, but hopefully the positions will hit.

1st round, 31st overall — DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio

Williams has the size, strength and lateral quickness to play in a zero tech, one tech and three tech on the inside to pair with Chris Jones. He can rush two gaps over and loop at full speed with minimal wasted motion.

Williams can cause opposing offenses a lot of problems and take some pressure off Jones. His hand fighting is quick and he has a good bull rush to go with it.

2nd round, 63rd overall — DE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Tuimoloau is a high-effort pass rusher. He would provide the team with a defensive end who can decipher runs or pass quickly. Tuimoloau has a knack for timing deflections and shuffles really well when setting the edge or blowing up a pulling block.

3rd round, 66th overall — WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Harris could potentially be the Chiefs' next X receiver. He is an athletic possession receiver.

Harris sells double moves well; his slant and post routes are promising on their own. He seems to have a good feel for when to throttle up on routes and when to throttle back to complement the route combinations.

3rd, 95th overall — RB Damien Martinez, Miami

Martinez has a unique combination of size and acceleration. He may lack top-end breakaway speed, but his cuts and vision are sorely needed in the Chiefs' backfield.

I saw glimpses of James Cook’s film from Georgia on the cut and acceleration. Although, the level of speed is different.

Martinez also has a strong enough lower body to break arm tackles and keep his legs moving. I also wouldn’t be stunned to see the Chiefs take Bhayshal Tuten from Virginia Tech here either.

4th, 133rd overall — TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Some may argue that this is high for Gadsden. And they might be right, but with the Chiefs' next pick not coming until the 7th round, they will need to strike by this point if they want a tight end.

Gadsden is more athletic than some wide receivers in this class. He is a lanky tight end built like Evan Engram. He will need time to bulk up, but he is one of the players you would want learning from Travis Kelce while there is still time. Gadsden runs good vertical routes and understands where the soft spots are in zone coverage.

His catch radius and hands always leave him open, no matter the coverage. The Chiefs are one of the few teams I believe can truly tap into his full potential.

7th round, 226th overall — CB BJ Adams, UCF

Adams might go higher than this. It is also what I’m referencing when I say the Chiefs could use an additional 4th or 5th. Adams could be ideal in that draft slot.

He has the ideal height and size that the Chiefs covet. Adams loves to be a physical cornerback in press coverage. He has the mentality you want in a cornerback and the fearlessness needed to play the position.

7th round, 251st overall — DT Warren Brinson, Georgia

Brinson might go higher. His injury history could knock him with some teams.

He needs to be in a scheme like the Chiefs that allows him to attack and get upfield. He could fill the much-needed Tershawn Wharton developmental role.

7th round, 257th overall — OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State

Christian-Lichtenhan has the size the Chiefs like in their offensive tackles. He is a lean left tackle who will need time to bulk up and get a little quicker with his feet. He has a promise on his reach blocks and the ability to reach on backside second-level blocks.

The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. with the first round. The second round will begin on Friday, April 25, at 6 p.m., with the third round that night, too. The fourth through seventh rounds will begin on Saturday, April 26, at 11 a.m.

—