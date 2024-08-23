Nick Jacobs' final 53-man roster prediction before Tuesday cutdowns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is my final prediction of which players will make the Chiefs roster ahead of cutdowns at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 27th.

Here are the team needs worth keeping an eye on as teams release vested veterans and waive players.

1. Defensive end

2. Running back

3. Cornerback

4. Offensive tackle

This final prediction is based on off-season practices open to the media, 14 training camp practices and three preseason games.

Quarterback (2) - Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz

The quarterback situation is clear-cut. Mahomes and Wentz can compete against NFL defenses.

Oladokun still panics at times in situations. And he has a tell when he is about to get rid of the ball that can lead to interceptions.

Practice Squad: Chris Oladokun

Putting tape out for NFL: Ian Book

Running Back (3) - Isiah Pacheco, Carson Steele and Deneric Prince

The Chiefs running back situation is worth monitoring once vested veterans are released and players are waived.

A veteran addition would go a long way to providing stability.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's inconsistent availability could lead to the team keeping four running backs and pulling players from wide receiver or offensive line.

The team also could place him on injured reserve and continue to provide him a great support system with the Chiefs staff and his teammates in the locker room while he continues to work through challenges much more important than football.

And if he gets to a point where he can come back to the active roster, the injured reserve rules allow him to rejoin this season.

Injured Reserve: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Practice squad: Louis Rees-Zammit and Emani Bailey

Putting out tape: Keaontay Ingram

Wide receiver (7) - Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross

The fifth, sixth and potentially seventh receiver spots have been a mystery since training camp began. Hardman, in my book, is an insurance policy for Brown and Worthy with his blazing speed. When Brown got injured, that potentially opened a seventh wide receiver spot on the roster.

Watson battling a foot injury allowed Moore to take some of Brown’s reps in the first preseason game. Moore also showed increased promise as a kick returner.

The Remigio versus Ross potential battle is likely for the seventh spot. Ross provides the team a quality sized receiver that can catch the boundary passes and work in the red zone. He would likely be a package receiver versus a plug and play.

Remigio provides the team a reliable special teams performer, returner and better perimeter blocker for screen passes and in the run game.

Practice squad: Nikko Remigio Cornell Powell and Montrell Washington

Putting out tape for NFL: Kadarius Toney, Philip Brooks and Kyle Sheets

Tight End (3) - Travis Kelce, Jared Wiley and Noah Gray

The tight end position loses a number with the seventh receiver. Smith Jr. has the ability to be on the roster, but I could see him starting the season on the practice squad until the roster settles after the return of Hollywood Brown and any additional adjustments on offense.

Baylor Cupp has a ton of athletic ability worth developing.

Practice squad: Irv Smith Jr. and Baylor Cupp

Putting out tape for NFL: Geor’Quarius Spivey

Offensive Line (10) - Kingsley Suamataia, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, Hunter Nourzad, C.J. Hanson, Lucas Niang and Mike Caliendo

The only question I have is will another team see the same potential in Ethan Driskell’s game and claim him for their roster. Driskell is a year away from pushing for a backup tackle spot and possibly a starting spot. He has the size, quick feet, ability to pull into space with ease and the key great bend for his size.

Niang could get pushed out in that scenario.

Caliendo has worked at all three interior spots. His lack of strength and high snaps stood out during training camp and preseason games. Nourzad and Hanson are the future along the interior of the offensive line. Niang and Morris also worked at guard.

Practice squad: Ethan Driskell and Jason Godrick

Putting out tape for NFL: Griffin McDowell and Nick Torres

Defensive Line (9) - George Karlaftis, Mike Pennel, Chris Jones, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nandi, Neil Farrell and Truman Jones

The Chiefs need to enhance their rotational pass rush. The return of defensive end Charles Omenihu will likely not come until late October or early November. The team will be in a tough spot if they can’t add rotational help.

Things will get worse for the Chiefs if either of their top two pass rushers right now suffer injuries.

Linebacker Leo Chenal is worthy of some looks as a defensive end. He could solve part of their rotation depth and stay on the field for passing downs.

Truman Jones is currently on the list because he seen significant snaps on special teams. I still expect to see the Chiefs try to make an addition or two along the defensive line.

Practice squad: Fabien Lovett and Malik Herring

PUP: Charles Omenihu

NFI: B.J. Thompson

Putting out tape for NFL: Matt Dickerson Alex Gubner and Owen Carney

Linebackers (6): Drue Tranquill, Nick Bolton, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones and Curtis Jacobs

The only question I have is if the Chiefs will keep five or six linebackers. Cam Jones had a strong showing in the second preseason game and likely locked in a spot. Jacobs has a ton of upside as a coverage linebacker and four-phase special teams player.

The Chiefs are stacked athletically at the linebacker position and all are worthy of being kept or developed.

Practice squad: Cole Christiansen and Swayze Bozeman

Cornerback (6) - Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Kelvin Joseph and Keith Taylor

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo mentioning Keith Taylor ahead of their final preseason game was interesting. He did run some of the routes better than the receivers in coverage in the last game. One of those efforts led to his interception.

The cornerback position will be worth monitoring among vested veterans released and the waiver wire.

Practice Squad: Nic Jones, Kamal Harden and Ekow Boye-Doe

Putting out tape: Miles Battle

Safety (4): Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks and Charmarri Conner

The sixth linebacker and sixth cornerback took away from adding a fifth safety for me. Bush can be the first guy called up when needed. Roland-Wallace and Miller have gotten significant snaps for the team to evaluate their long-term potential.

Practice squad: Deon Bush, Chris Roland-Wallace and D.J. Miller

Putting out tape for NFL: Tyree Gillespie

Specialist (3) - Harrison Butker, Matt Araiza and James Winchester

The specialist spot is set. Araiza's punting distance and hang time could be a huge advantage for gunners and the defense this season.

Offense: 25

Defense: 25

Specialist: 3

Last five on the squad

1. OL Mike Caliendo

2. LB Curtis Jacobs

3. DE Truman Jones

4. CB Keith Taylor

5. WR Justyn Ross

First five out

1. OT Ethan Driskell

2. CB Nic Jones

3. DE Malik Herring

4. TE Irv Smith Jr

5. WR Nikko Remigio

The Chiefs will need to make their final roster decisions by Tuesday, August 27th at 3:00 p.m. The team can begin to add players to their practice squad on Wednesday, August 28th after those players have cleared waivers. That should begin after 11:00 a.m.

