Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook: Reid previews 2nd preseason game; team wraps camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs completed their final training camp practice at Missouri Western State University for the 2024 season Thursday during Military appreciation day.

The team were in helmets, shells and shorts with a 10-10-10 practice to end their time. It is a practice the allows the players to run through their plays while the opposite side gives them looks. And then 10 minutes worth of special teams. Today they went through three rotations before the final whistle.

Lucas Niang filled in for Jawaan Taylor at right tackle during the team portions. Taylor is out with a shoulder injury.

“He won’t go this weekend, but I think he will be OK," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said to a question Thursday about Taylor's injury status.

Reid said the starters would play until halftime against the Lions. He said there was a chance to see backup quarterback Carson Wentz behind the first team offensive line.

Chiefs' Andy Reid talks as team wraps training camp

Cornerback Jaylen Watson is not expected to play due to his shoulder injury he is working his way back from.

Linebacker Nick Bolton, safety Justin Reid and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi were also on the field during portions of team working their way back in.

Runningback Louis Rees-Zammit was back on the practice field taking snaps during team. Rees-Zammit was out on Wednesday with a back injury.

The Chiefs will head back to Kansas City for the remainder of the preseason.

The team will take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Our pregame coverage begins at 2 p.m Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and our post-game coverage starts immediately following the game.

You can find all three on KSHB 41.

