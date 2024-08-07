Nick Jacobs’ training camp notebook: Reid says starters will play 1st quarter Saturday

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo — Wednesday was the Chiefs' final practice ahead of the team's first preseason game.

Kansas City will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on 38 the Spot.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had the players out in full pads with a thud level of contact.

During the first portion of team, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found wide receiver Rashee Rice open on a corner route.

Rookie safety Jaden Hicks knocked the ball out for a quick breakup that took away a 15-yard plus gain. Hicks closed quickly on the lay.

In the second portion of team, quarterback Carson Wentz tossed up a deep ball on a vertical to wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman made an impressive catch against contested coverage near the end zone.

A concerning moment occurred during this portion of team as offensive lineman Wanya Morris crumbled to the ground and stayed down while team officials checked out his lower legs.

Morris limped off the field and tested out his knee on the other field. He later rejoined practice during the third portion of team.

Reid said after practice that Morris just tweaked his knee a little bit.

The Chiefs closed out the third portion of team with multiple touchdowns from the starting offense in red zone work.

Mahomes lofted a pass up to rookie tight end Jared Wiley off the play-action rollout. Then, he found wide receiver Hollywood Brown open in the end zone on a sit-down route.

Finally, running back Isiah Pacheco ran in for a touchdown and punted the football for his celebration.

One-on-one

There were a couple opportunities during practice to watch some of the one-on-one individual performances.

Here are some of the wide receivers versus defensive backs at midfield and then inside the 10.

And here are three of the reps for second-round left tackle Kingsley Suamataia against defensive ends Mike Danna and George Karlaftis.

Injuries

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman hyperextended his knee in practice Wednesday.

Previous injuries include: linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow), wide receiver Jaaron Hayek (shoulder), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), cornerback Kelvin Joseph (hamstring), safety Justin Reid (quad) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (back).

Reid was asked if any of the injured players would play on Saturday.

“I would probably say no," he responded. "But we will see. We will get it to you. We have a few days."

Playing status

“Ones for a quarter. Twos for the second quarter. Threes the third quarter. And fours the fourth quarter. And we will just keep it at that," Reid said after practice.

Up next

The Chiefs will not have practice on Thursday or Friday this week.

The team will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday in KC's first preseason game.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. You can watch the pregame show starting at 5 p.m. on 38 the Spot.

The game will also be on 38 the Spot.

