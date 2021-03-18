Menu

One-on-one with new Chief offensive lineman Kyle Long

Long took a year off from football but always planned on returning.
Kyle Long
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 18, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was less of a retirement for Kyle Long and more of a vacation.

"It was a necessity for me to fall back in love with the game," said Long, the new Chiefs' offensive lineman, in a one-on-one interview Thursday with 41 Action News.

On Wednesday, Long signed a one year, $5 million deal to return to football and help shore up the Chiefs offensive line.

Once Chicago decided to part ways with the seven-year veteran, Long decided to take the 2020 season off. He said he spent most of it with family and playing a lot of golf.

"I got progressively worse," Long said about his golf game.

Part of that was due to him putting on weight. He had dropped down to 270 lbs during the summer. He says he's now back up to 312 lbs.

"Everybody asks me, 'Seems like a really good gig you have, just get as big as you can,'" Long joked.

In his time away from the game, Long fell back in love with it while working for CBS Sports.

"We did a four-hour, live show every Sunday and I'd hear that intro music," Long said. "I'd look across the desk at my colleagues and they'd say, 'This guy wants to play.'"

And he's back and playing for Kansas City.

"It feels awkward landing in a city you don't consider home, but you walk into this building here in Kansas City it becomes apparent things are different here."

"Sitting in Coach Reid's office I just knew this is where I wanted to be."

