Report: Chiefs bolster OL again, sign Kyle Long out of retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs made another addition to the offensive line Wednesday, agreeing to terms with former Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long .

Long, who visited Las Vegas earlier in the week, retired after the 2019 season. He reportedly will sign a one-year deal worth up to $5 million to join Kansas City, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer provided more details Tuesday, which put Long's base salary at $1.5 million with bonuses and potential bonuses that could push the deal as high as $5 million.

New Chiefs OL Kyle Long signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal.



• $350K signing bonus.

• $1.1 base.

• $50K workout bonus.



Could be a steal for Kansas City. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2021

Long was a stalwart and three-time Pro Bowler from 2013-15 with the Chicago Bears, where he started 47 games in his first three seasons after being a first-round pick from the University of Oregon.

But injuries piled up after that. He played eight games of fewer in three of four seasons from 2016-19 before taking a year off from football.

Long is the second guard the Chiefs have signed this week, joining former New England Patriots left guard Joe Thuney. He agreed to a five-year, $80-million deal on Monday.

Kansas City’s lack of quality and depth along the offensive line was exposed in a Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the reality is that the team has struggled in short-yardage and goal-line situations for several seasons.

Adding Thuney and now Long beefs up the interior of the offensive line, though Kansas City still has some holes to plug at the tackle spots after releasing starters Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz last week.

The Chiefs reportedly tried to lure left tackle Trent Williams, the best lineman on the free-agent market, away from the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead, Williams signed the largest contract ever for an offensive lineman early Wednesday morning to stay in the Bay Area.

Long’s brother, Chris, played 11 seasons in the NFL and recorded 70 sacks as a defensive end.

His father, Howie, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 after a standout career as a defensive end for the Raiders.