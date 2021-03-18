One-on-one with new Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joe Thuney's charmed NFL life will continue in Kansas City.

"Couldn't be more excited," Thuney said Thursday in a one-on-one interview with 41 Action News.

You see, for four of his five years in the league, Thuney has blocked for then New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Now he shifts over to protect Patrick Mahomes.

"Patrick's such a talent and a hard-working guy," Thuney said. "Just excited to contribute and do what I can."

Thuney says he hasn't met Mahomes yet, but he did meet the other new offensive lineman in town, Kyle Long , over some Q39 Wednesday night.

Both are in to rebuild an offensive line that was banged up and exposed in Super Bowl LV in the Chiefs 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

"It's the ultimate team game," Thunsey said. "You need 11 guys on the field connected and on the same wave-length."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, a former offensive lineman himself, loves versatile offensive lineman - guys who can play any position. Thuney, who's mostly played guard, did have to show his versatility some last year in New England.

"I'm more than happy to play wherever is needed," Thuney, with a last name pronounced "Too-ney," said.

Thuney, who won Super Bowls LI and LII with the Patriots, had spent his entire career in New England. This was his first taste of free agency.

"Stepping into the unknown," Thuney said. "Just kind of wondering who's going to call or who's interested."