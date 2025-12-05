Pair of Chiefs offensive linemen ‘doubtful’ for Sunday night’s game against Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may be without two key parts of their offensive line for Sunday night’s key game against the Houston Texans.

Guard Trey Smith (ankle) and tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps/knee) were listed in the team’s final injury report Friday as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Neither participated in the team’s Friday practice.

Wide receiver and return man Nikko Remigio (shoulder) and cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace back) were ruled out for Sunday.

“As far as the injuries go, (Chris) Roland-Wallace will end up being listed as out, and then we’re just waiting to see on the days here with Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor, but they are making progress, which is a positive,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday.

Reid said offensive lineman Jaylon Moore and Wanya Morris have worked on both sides of the line during practice during the week.

Earlier this week, the team placed tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve after he underwent surgery on his wrist that he injured in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

KSHB 41's pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m., followed by NBC’s "Football Night in America" at 6 p.m. Kickoff on KSHB 41/NBC is set for 7:22 p.m.

