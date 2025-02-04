Plenty of Super Bowl LIX food options in New Orleans, but no steak with ketchup

NEW ORLEANS — For those heading to Super Bowl LIX, there will be plenty of New Orleans staples to try at the big game.

KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes previewed some of the food you'll find and even spoke to the chefs behind the cuisine.

Some chefs said menu planning for the game began last year, when the Chiefs were victorious in Super Bowl LVIII and the confetti dropped.

Chef Lenny Martinsen is in charge of the flavors fans will find Caesars Superdome.

"Every chef wants to brag about our food, and again, I'd like to think, "Yeah it's about the football game,' but really, it's about the food," he said.

KSHB 41 New staff Chef Lenny Martinsen

Gator sausage, seafood that spelled "LIX" and steak with a Louisiana twist are just some of the foods found at the stadium.

KSHB 41 News staff Seafood LIX

Another chef said the food is championship-caliber, just like the Chiefs.

"And the meat is top quality, and it's the Super Bowl, so we're bringing the best meat from the best farms and the best cattle in the United States," he said. "Better than magic."

KSHB 41 New staff Super Bowl LIX food options

But there's bad new for people who may want ketchup on their steak like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does.

"No, never. No ketchup," the chef said.

—

