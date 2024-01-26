QB Patrick Mahomes entered teacher mode when Chiefs wide receivers' production waned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs’ production among wide receivers has dipped considerably in the last two seasons, something that probably was inevitable with Tyreek Hill’s departure.

But how much production has been lost? Since Patrick Mahomes ascended to the starting job in 2018, the Chiefs’ wide receivers have provided 13% less receiving yards per game during the post-Hill era and the number of touchdowns has plummeted even more dramatically.

Kansas City’s receivers scored at least 20 touchdowns in Mahomes’ first four seasons as a starter — all with Hill on the roster — but wide receivers have only caught 13 touchdowns each of the last two seasons.

During Mahomes’ first four years as a starter, the Chiefs’ receivers averaged 12.8 receptions, 170.6 yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game from 2018 through 2021.

Those figures have dropped to 11.6 catches for 148.9 yards and 0.8 touchdowns per game during the last two seasons, including 11.7 receptions for 141.8 yards in 2023.

Receiving yards per game from Kansas City’s wide receivers have declined three straight seasons from a peak of 181.5 yards per game in 2020, a decline of almost 40 receiving yards per game in 2023.

Still, the number of receptions, receiving yards per game and touchdown production outpaced 2017, the last year Alex Smith was the starter.

CHIEFS PRODUCTION BY WRS, PER GAME (2017-23)

Season

Primary WRs

Rec/game

Yds/game

TD/game

2017

Tyreek Hill, Albert Wilson, Demarcus Robinson, Chris Conley

9.4

133.9

0.6

2018

Hill, Watkins, Conley, Robinson

11.6

167.2

1.5

2019

Hill, Watkins, Mecole Hardman Jr., Robinson, Byron Pringle

11.3

168.1

1.3

2020

Hill, Hardman, Robinson, Watkins, Pringle

14.1

181.5

1.6

2021

Hill, Hardman, Pringle, Robinson

14.2

165.9

1.2

2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Hardman, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney

11.5

156.1

0.8

2023

Rashee Rice, Valdes-Scantling, Moore, Toney, Hardman, Richie James, Justyn Ross

11.7

141.8

0.8



Mahomes has shown his frustration with the offense’s struggles, fueled by drops and the lack of production among the wide receivers, more this season than any in the past.

“Listen, Pat is a perfectionist, and he’s competitive,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He’s as competitive as any of us right here and more so. He wants it right around him, but he’s willing to teach which — that’s the unique part.”

Rather than stew in his anger, he’s taken that energy to the practice field, helping the receiving corps — most notably rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice — steadily improve.

“Every day — we’re always putting in different routes and stuff like, changing up personnel and formations,” Rice said. “When it comes to running certain routes against zone and man defenses, without me even going to Pat, Pat’s going to let me know what he’s looking for so I can know how to run my route.”

Rice called Mahomes his “No. 1 teacher.”

“He’s willing to share what he sees with the guys from his side and help the guys get into position,” Reid said. “As long as the guys are willing to work, he’s all in. That’s what I saw, and the frustration is more off of feeling urgency and winning games. That’s what he’s all about. I’m not sure there was a frustration other than, ‘Hey, let’s go. We’re playing at the highest level in the world, and if you’re going to be as good as we think we’re going to be then our error margin is like this big (Reid pinched his index finger and thumb together) so you’ve got to tighten it down.’”

Mahomes credited Smith’s tutelage during his rookie season for instilling that sense of duty to teach his teammates.

“Alex Smith is the prime example,” Mahomes said. “He was playing great football at the top level and he was teaching me at the same time. It’s about trying to make everybody better. We want to win every single week. That’s just how it is in the NFL, but you’re not going to, so all you can do is get better each and every week win or lose. The guys did that, and that’s why we’re sitting in this football game now and we’re going to try to do our best to try to win this game and get better for the Super Bowl after this.”

The Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens at 2 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Championship, eyeing a fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.

Before Mahomes arrival, Kansas City had played in one AFC title game. This is the sixth straight year Mahomes has led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

