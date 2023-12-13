Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

RB Pacheco, LT Smith remains sidelined; 2 Chiefs defenders to miss practice

LB Chenal, S Edwards 'under weather,' according to Andy Reid
Chiefs Chargers Football
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chiefs Chargers Football
Posted at 12:08 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 13:08:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs defenders will pop up on the injury list after missing practice Wednesday, according to coach Andy Reid.

He said linebacker Leo Chenal and safety Mike Edwards are “under the weather” as preparations begin for Sunday’s visit to the New England Patriots.

Edwards started in place of Bryan Cook, who landed on injured reserve last week after suffering an ankle injury in a loss at Green Bay.

Two other starters who missed last week’s home loss against Buffalo — running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) — also will sit out Wednesday’s practice.

“Everyone else will be in there rolling,” Andy Reid said.

That includes linebacker Drue Tranquill, who missed last week’s game after suffering a concussion against the Packers.

The Chiefs play at noon Sunday at New England.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone