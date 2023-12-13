RB Pacheco, LT Smith remains sidelined; 2 Chiefs defenders to miss practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs defenders will pop up on the injury list after missing practice Wednesday, according to coach Andy Reid.

He said linebacker Leo Chenal and safety Mike Edwards are “under the weather” as preparations begin for Sunday’s visit to the New England Patriots.

Edwards started in place of Bryan Cook, who landed on injured reserve last week after suffering an ankle injury in a loss at Green Bay.

Two other starters who missed last week’s home loss against Buffalo — running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) — also will sit out Wednesday’s practice.

“Everyone else will be in there rolling,” Andy Reid said.

That includes linebacker Drue Tranquill, who missed last week’s game after suffering a concussion against the Packers.

The Chiefs play at noon Sunday at New England.

—