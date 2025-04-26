'Really good conversations': Chiefs' Clark Hunt touches on stadium effort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Friday the team continues to have "really good conversations" as the club works to determine its future home.

Hunt said the conversations were taking place on both sides of the state line.

"Those conversations are picking up and improving," Hunt said. "We're certainly focused on making as much progress as we can this year."

'Really good conversations': Chiefs' Hunt touches on stadium effort

Efforts from officials in Kansas and Missouri to develop proposals for the Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals were in full steam last year. Those efforts have continued in the first part of 2025.

"The biggest thing is reaching an agreement with the political leadership that's in place, whether it's in Kansas or in Missouri," Hunt said. "That's at the state level, the city level and the county level."

A trio of Missouri legislators introduced a bill earlier this year that would create theMissouri Entertainment Facility - Capital Assistance Program. The bill would support local incentives to fund professional sports franchises in Missouri. The bill remains in the Missouri Senate's Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

More recently, the Missouri Senate approved a bill that would create a governor-appointed sports authority in Clay County - similar to the Jackson County Sports Authority. Officials in Clay County view the effort as integral in their efforts to land a stadium.

Clay County site remains possible destination for future Royals stadium

In 2024, legislators in Kansas expanded the STAR Bond economic development program with additional incentives meant to lure the Chiefs and or Royals across the state line into Kansas. The legislators set an initial sunset on the enhanced deal for July 2025, though that deadline could be extended.

Most recently, a group of civic, business and economic organizations released a video and messaging campaign urging the parties to come to an agreement that would keep the clubs in the Kansas City area.

"We're aware of the timeline that it requires to either renovate Arrowhead Stadium or build a new stadium," Hunt said Friday. "Those are not short projects. We want to make sure we have the appropriate amount of time from both a design and construction standpoint."

If the club does wind up pursuing a new stadium in Kansas, Hunt said there are additional considerations in play.

"Obviously, if we were building a new stadium on the Kansas side, there's also the location of the stadium," Hunt said. "We would need to have enough property under contract where we feel we could build a stadium that could be compatible with the community."

