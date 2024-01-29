Watch Now
Red velvet-favored milk, 'Mahomes Dairy Cow': Businesses celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl run

Posted at 12:21 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 13:21:57-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another trip to the Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs means another round of Chiefs-inspired products for Kansas City-area businesses.

Shatto Milk Company announced it's releasing a red velvet-flavored milk in honor of the Chiefs AFC Championship victory and Super Bowl run.

The milk will be available beginning Thursday, Feb. 2, at stores that carry Shatto, Shatto Home Delivery and the company's farm store in Osborn, Missouri.

In addition, the company also released "Mahomes Dairy Cow" apparel, a nod to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

