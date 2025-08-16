Remembering Andy Lock: Chiefs’ Andy Reid shares postgame moment with Drew Lock

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid’s love for football, food and Mizzou are well-documented, so it’s no shock that the Chiefs coach shared a moment after Friday’s preseason loss in Seattle with Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock.

Reid coached Lock’s father, who is also named Andy, during his first season at the University of Missouri in 1989.

“Obviously, with his dad and all the things that went on there, he was getting bombarded with things,” Reid said. “But he wanted to make sure that — I sent him a little message — that he got it and he appreciated it. So, he’s a good kid.”

Andy Lock, a well-known restaurateur in the Kansas City area as founder and co-owner of Summit Hospitality Group, died unexpectedly on April 3, 2025. He was 57.

Drew Lock, a Lee’s Summit native, wore a hat that read “ANDY” during the postgame press conference. He finished the game 10 of 12 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and also rushed for 34 yards, including a 30-yard scramble up the middle.

Reid spent three seasons on the Tigers’ coaching staff before making the jump to the NFL as an assistant coach in Green Bay and embarking on a Hall of Fame career.

—