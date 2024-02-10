Report: Chiefs activate RB Jerick McKinnon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly activated running back Jerick McKinnon ahead of tomorrow’s Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Adam Schefter posted on social media Saturday afternoon that the team had activated McKinnon from the injured reserve list.

Schefter says it remains unclear if McKinnon will indeed play, with the decision expected during the pregame.

McKinnon has spent the last several weeks on injured reserve as he tried to return from a groin injury. The team listed him as questionable on the Friday injury report.

McKinnon was still listed as being on the team’s injured reserve list as part of Friday’s injury report.

The running back was a key contributor in the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He rushed for 34 yards on four carries and caught three passes for 15 yards, but it was the yards he didn’t take that are the most memorable.

Given a clear path for a touchdown late in the 4th quarter, McKinnon instead took a knee inside the five yard line, giving Kansas City a chance to control the clock. The Chiefs would eventually kick the winning field goal and give the Eagles only eight seconds left to respond.

