Chiefs LG Joe Thuney out, RB Jerick McKinnon questionable for Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney will be sidelined for Super Bowl LVIII, the team announced in its injury report Friday.

Thuney has been nursing a strained pectoralis muscle in his chest that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

The injury also sidelined him against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

Earlier in the week, Thuney said he was taking things "day-by-day" and said he'd see how he felt by Friday.

Running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) is questionable. He's been on the injured reserve since Christmas Eve.

Wide receiver Rasheed Rice (ankle) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), who were limited in practice Thursday, were full participants in practice.

Tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, who is on injured reserved, is also out Sunday.

In Thuney's absence, it's likely Nick Allegretti will fill in, as he did against the Ravens.

—