Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon placed on injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve Sunday.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed Thursday that McKinnon would be sidelined from practice as he continues to nurse a groin injury.

In November, the injury caused McKinnon to miss Kansas City’s last matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With McKinnon being placed on injured reserve, the team signed running back La’Mical Perine to the active roster.

Perine stepped in for McKinnon in Las Vegas.

Via standard elevation, Kansas City activated nose tackle Mike Pennel and wide receiver Montrell Washington from the practice squad.

Also joining McKinnon on the sideline, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are listed out on the team’s injury report.

Monday, the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Christmas Day kickoff is set for noon.

