REPORT | Chiefs running back RB Isiah Pacheco to play in Baltimore Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will reportedly play in Baltimore in Sunday's AFC Championship match.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports Pacheco, who was listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report due to an ankle injury, will face the Ravens.

Chiefs’ RB Isiah Pacheco, listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship game due to an ankle injury, will play vs. the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

The Chiefs announced Saturday that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be out against the Ravens due to a hip injury and the birth of his first child, a baby girl, per NFL correspondent James Palmer.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore (IR), guard Joe Thuney, nose tackle Derrick Nnadi and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (IR) are also out Sunday.

In addition to Pacheco, safety Mike Edwards and linebacker Willie Gay were also listed as questionable on the Chiefs' injury report.

