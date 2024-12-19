Report: Chiefs set to activate WR Brown for Saturday’s game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report out Thursday morning suggests the Kansas City Chiefs are set to activate wide receiver Hollywood Brown for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans.

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, citing sources, reported Brown is on track to play Saturday.

The #Chiefs plan to activate Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown (reserve/injured, shoulder) for Saturday’s game vs. Houston assuming everything continues trending positively this week, per sources.



Brown looks to make his Chiefs debut after missing four months. pic.twitter.com/v88o3qoQPz — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 19, 2024

Brown has been on the team’s injured reserve list all season recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in the team’s first preseason game in August.

Brown returned to the practice field last week before the team’s road victory over the Cleveland Browns, but was not activated for the game.

In the Chiefs’ injury reports released Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Brown was listed as a full participant on both days.

The Chiefs brought in Brown over the off-season to help bolster the team’s wide receiver corps.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Texans at noon Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Catch KSHB 41 pregame coverage at 10 a.m. Stay with KSHB 41 for kickoff at noon.

